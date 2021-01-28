×
The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental ‘Racer Pink’ Features a Pink Jelly-Like Redesign

By Robyn Merrett
Nike Air Force 1 Experimental 'Racer Pink'
Nike Air Force 1 Experimental 'Racer Pink'
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike’s sub-label N. 354 has given the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker a makeover.

Called the Nike Air Force 1 Experimental “Racer Pink,” the shoe comes dressed in hot pink with a jelly-like construction. Making the kick unique, the gooey material covers the upper and midsole of the shoe. At the lateral side, you will find the signature Swoosh with the N. 354 logo scribbled on.

Additionally, there’s a neon sticker on the heel that reads: “This label is your guarantee of quality.” The shoe is then finished with a gray tongue and white laces.

Air Force 1 Experimental Racer Pink
Air Force 1 Experimental Racer Pink
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Force 1 Experimental Racer Pink
Air Force 1 Experimental Racer Pink
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To achieve the wet look, N. 354 gave the shoe a vacuum-sealed treatment, which ultimately created the sticky-looking finish. The shoe will be available on Feb. 6 at 7 a.m. with a $130 price tag at Nike.com.

If you’re in the market for even more pink, Nike is also releasing a different iteration of the Air Force 1 Low for Valentine’s Day. The shoe, which has been fittingly named “Love Letter” features a premium leather upper that is equipped with contrasting pink suede overlays and a red Swoosh at the sides. The shoe also includes a detachable tag on the tongue that says: “True Love Since ’82,” and “AF1 4EVER.” A release date for the festive kick has not yet been revealed.

Since its debut in 1982, the Air Force 1 has gone from being a basketball shoe to a lifestyle and streetwear must-have. While the classic white style — which has been seen on stars like Hailey Baldwin, Madison Beer, Addison Rae and more — will forever be a favorite the silhouette has also found success with a plethora of colorways and collabs. The look is undoubtedly versatile as it pairs well with loungewear, academia, as well as dresses and skirts. The shoe was also a top wish list item for Black Friday last year, according to a study done by Klarna.

