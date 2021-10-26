The New Nike Air Force 1 Día de Muertos ‘Siempre Familia’ Sneaker Honors the Traditions of Mexican Culture

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike is releasing a new collection in honor of the annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations for 2021. The collection featuring special “Siempre Familia” colorways of the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Jordan 1 Mid is slated to drop soon.

Newly released images of the Air Force 1 shoe reveal solid black pebble leather panels with bold laser-etched orange overlays and a green embroidered Swoosh inspired by Mexican culture and its use of bright colors in their art.

Nike Air Force 1 Día de Muertos “Siempre Familia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Moreover, charcoal velvet lines the interior for a plush feel while the heel features “Siempre Familia” branding and intricate embroidery in the colors of Mexico’s flag. Meanwhile, the Jordan 1 Mid delivers a black upper with a jaguar print, arrow-akin checks and teeth trimming the bright red toe box.

Both shoes in the collection were designed to serve as a nod to “Mictlán,” which is known as the nine levels of the underworld that through which souls of the dead must cross. According to Aztec mythology, when people died, they would have to navigate a journey of nine levels of challenges before achieving “eternal rest.”

A close-up view of details on the Nike Air Force 1 Día de Muertos “Siempre Familia.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike AF1 will become available tomorrow on Oct. 26 via the Nike App in Mexico and globally on Oct. 28 on Nike.com.

