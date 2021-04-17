Before April Closes, Nike Will Deliver the Air Foamposite One ‘Barely Green’

Fans of the classic Air Foamposite One, Nike has something coming for you before month’s end.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Barely Green” is the next iteration of the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe to drop, which will hit the SNKRS app on April 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Barely Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Foamposite One “Barely Green,” $230; SNKRS app (April 30)

This “Barely Green” colorway of the Nike Air Foamposite One features a solid black holographic upper, complete with shimmering details, which sits atop a light green outsole. The look also features hits of white throughout and an “All Star” patch on the back near the collar. As always, the shoe also comes equipped with low-profile cushioning that was originally designed for hoopers to move around the court with comfort.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Barely Green” will come with a $230 price tag.

But adults aren’t the only ones who will be able to enjoy the shoe. Nike will also drop the look in big kids’ ($180), little kids’ ($100) and toddler ($75) sizing. These will also be sold via the SNKRS app.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Barely Green” outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Foamposite One “Barely Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A look from above the Nike Air Foamposite One “Barely Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

