Nice Kicks Wants People to Explore With a Mind Full of Positive Thoughts in Its ‘No Vacancy’ Adidas Ultraboost

Five years after releasing the beloved Adidas x Nice Kicks NMD, the two are back at, this time giving the classic Ultraboost a familiar look.

According to Nice Kicks, this “No Vacancy” Ultraboost takes design cues from the original NMD collab, which was inspired by the tie-dye patterns found in the Haight Street neighborhood of San Francisco.

With this release, Nice Kicks said it will close the door on the tie-dye pattern.

For this “No Vacancy” look, Nice Kicks used the Adidas Ultraboost to explore the theme of road-tripping with friends, where “the destination is not as important as the journey.” What’s more, the retailer said it aims to “inspire everyone to escape now that the world is a bit easier to navigate” with a mind full of positive thoughts with the collab, to enjoy life after a year-plus of stress.

Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium Ultraboost “No Vacancy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nice Kicks

The shoe is executed with knit uppers featuring a tie-dye pattern, which is paired with a matte black cage and heel clip. The uppers sit atop plush white Boost midsoles, durable Continental gum rubber outsoles and red Torsion plates. Also, it includes graphic insoles, and comes with both black laces and red laces. To highlight the collaboration, the right tongue includes Nice Kicks branding and the left has the Three Stripes logo of Adidas.

The Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium Ultraboost “No Vacancy” arrives July 9 exclusively at Nice Kicks stores and via Shopnicekicks.com on July 9.

Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium Ultraboost “No Vacancy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nice Kicks

Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium Ultraboost “No Vacancy.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nice Kicks

The Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium Ultraboost “No Vacancy” co-branded insoles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nice Kicks