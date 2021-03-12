New Balance Is Set to Release Its Positionless ‘Two Wxy’ Basketball Shoe

Update March 12, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET

After revealing the positionless basketball shoe late last year, New Balance has offered release details for the first two Two Wxy colorways.

The New Balance Two Wxy “My City” collection will debut via Newbalance.com and at Foot Locker banners (Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay and Footaction) on March 15. Retail price is set at $140.

New Balance described the Two Wxy as an evolution of the OMN1S, which was the shoe that marked the brand’s return to basketball. Additionally, the company said the “X” and “O” in Two Wxy is a nod to the “offensive and defensive sides of the ball” and “how players must master both in order to win.”

The New Balance Two Wxy is built with the brand’s Kinetic Stitch technology throughout the upper, which was added to offer stretch and support where it is needed most, as well as high-rebound FuelCell cushioning technology.

“With the Two Wxy, we wanted to create something that players at any level would not only want to wear, but need to wear, if they wish to perform at the highest level,” New Balance design director for field of play and basketball Jonathan Grondin said in a statement. “For decades, the focus of the basketball shoe world has been more on the superstar names and less on performance. The Two Wxy is all about the technology and giving every player, whether they’re competing for an NBA championship or a state title, the same opportunity to maximize their potential.”

New Balance started its push back into basketball in November 2018 when it signed NBA star Kawhi Leonard, and since has delivered several acclaimed performance and retro hoops shoes. Next year, the athletic brand will add a new court-ready look to its product offering.

The Boston-based brand revealed on Twitter today the New Balance Two Wxy, a shoe it described as a look for the positionless player. The shoe was shown in two colorways — one using blue and gold hues and the other in black, pink, orange and blue — and although an exact release date wasn’t given, the brand stated it will launch in 2021. (The price point was also not provided.)

“Introducing the TWO WXY. Today’s game is positionless. On court this season. Launching in 2021. @newbalance #WeGotNow,” the brand captioned the Twitter post.

Although this model isn’t available yet, New Balance has plenty of performance basketball sneakers to shop now. For instance, Leonard’s first-ever signature shoe — dubbed the New Balance Kawhi — which retails for $160. Also, the first shoe the two-time NBA champion laced up after signing with the brand, the New Balance OMN1S, is available now in mid and low, both retailing for $140.

