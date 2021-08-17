New Balance Releases New Colorways of Its Numeric 212 Skateboarding Shoe

The New Balance Numeric 212 in the white and blue colorway.

New Balance has released new looks for one of its popular skateboarding sneakers, and you can add a pair to your summer rotation now.

Available at Newbalance.com and in select New Balance retailers is the Numeric 212, which is a tennis-inspired shoe that’s made for both skateboarding and for casual wear. According to the Boston-based sportswear brand, the Numeric 212 is an adaptation of a classic New Balance court tennis shoe from the ’70s and has been a favorite amongst professional skateboarders.

The low-cut model features a combination of suede and canvas on the upper including on the overlay panels for durability and style. Adding to the design is the brand’s signature “N” logo on the sides while a vulcanized sole cushions the underfoot.

The looks that are available for the New Balance Numeric 212 include either white and black colorways with blue accents, white and burgundy, and white and red.

The New Balance Numeric 212 is available now at Newbalance.com, and pairs come with a $65 price tag.

The New Balance Numeric 212 in the black and blue makeup. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance Numeric 212 in the white and burgundy makeup. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance Numeric 21 in the white and red iteration. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

In addition to this summer-ready look, New Balance is also making headlines this week with its latest collaboration. The brand has teamed up with Olympic track and field star and its sponsored athlete Sydney McLaughlin to create a new collection featuring two new 372 and FuelCell Propel RMX v2 styles and matching apparel, which is available now.