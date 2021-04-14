New Balance’s Latest Fresh Foam Hierro v6 Sneaker Debuts This Week

New Balance is adding a new sneaker to its hiking and trail product offerings this week.

The Boston-based brand is dropping its latest Fresh Foam Hierro v6 on Thursday featuring styles for men and women to wear during their outdoor adventures. The brand took an eco-friendly approach when it came time to design this low-top silhouette as seen with the recycled materials used for the collar and tongue, including cork on the tongue tag. The upper boasts a snug bootie construction that hugs the wearer’s foot providing a supportive fit while the brand’s Fresh Foam midsole cushioning delivers a plush and lightweight ride. Rounding out the design, the brand tapped outsoles specialist Vibram for superior grip.

In addition to the sneaker release, New Balance has partnered with 1% for the Planet, which is a global movement that inspires businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions through annual membership and everyday actions. Through the remainder of this year, New Balance will donate 1% of the net sales from all Fresh Foam Hierro v6 sneakers sold in the U.S. to 1% for the Planet; it will aid organizations that are working on climate change and protecting public lands.

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 will make its retail debut on April 15 at Newbalance.com and at select stockists for a retail price of $135.

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

In related New Balance news, the brand recently announced several initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint. By 2025, the brand stated it will use 100% renewable electricity for its global operations and is planning to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. Also, the brand announced it hopes to eliminate sending waste to the landfill from its footwear factories by 2025.