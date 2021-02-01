New Balance’s Black History Month Collection ‘My Story Matters’ Celebrates the Black Experience

New Balance is celebrating the Black experience with a special Black History Month collection.

Named, “My Story Matters,” the footwear brand has unveiled the special project that was brought to life by a team of Black associates. The goal of the collection is to support and stand in solidarity with the Black community amid protests against police brutality and racism following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and so many others last year.

The collection includes the beloved 574 and 990 sneakers in unique colorways that draw inspiration from a signifiant institution in Black culture: the church. The 990 features a deep purple at the heel and the 574 is designed with purple at the toe — a nod to the signature purple robes worn by many gospel choirs. The 990 is then complete with beige suede uppers with contrasting red details and red laces. The 574 is finalized with black uppers and a braided lace.

New Balance Black History Month Collection 990 Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Watch on FN

In addition to footwear, the capsule also includes hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts that read “My Story Matters” across the chest and back. The collection also offers the same pieces with the phrase “Their Story Matters” for “allies looking to express their solidarity.”

Of the project, Chavon Cham, Senior Product Manager for Lifestyle Apparel at New Balance, said: “This Black History Month takes on new meaning and importance in light of the events of this past year. We wanted to create a collection that celebrates the power of Black stories, both in name in design. ‘My Story Matters’ drives home the core of truth that every Black story has value and deserves a chance to be heard.”

My Story Matters Hoodie CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

My Story Matters T-Shirt CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance ambassadors artists Jaden Smith and tennis star Coco Gauff star in the campaign. Both Gauff and Smith are seen in the collection’s 990 sneaker.

The full collection will be available on Feb. 15 at NewBalance.com. The hoodies will retail for $80 while the t-shirts have a $35 price tag. The 990 sneaker is $175. Shoppers can also find the special capsule at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay and Footaction. The 547 will launch later in the month for $90.