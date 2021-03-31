New Balance Blends High Fashion With Basketball Heritage in New BB9000 Shoe

New Balance‘s latest shoe drop is “made for life between the lines.”

Today, the footwear brand announced the launch of the BB9000, a new silhouette that blends high fashion and New Balance’s own basketball heritage.

New Balance created the kick with the goal of introducing a retro to future crossover that takes inspiration from some of the label’s most beloved shoes. The shoe is constructed with a two part “welted” cupsole visual, full grain leathers and nubuck suedes.

To bring the retro look to life, New Balance incorporated elements from the original 480 and 550. As for the midsole and outsole, New Balance used the same FuelCell technology found in the brand’s top performing basketball shoes such as: the OMN1S, Two Wxy and the Kawhi.

New Balance BB9000. CREDIT: New Balance

When it comes to branding, New Balance pulled features from the 1300 and 574 silhouettes — ultimately birthing a “blend of facets from the brand’s staple of product that consumers have come to revere.”

The first round of colorways, blue and white silhouette and a red and white shoe, will launch on NewBalance.com and the Foot Locker family of brands starting on April 1. The shoe comes with a $140 price tag.

Of the new shoe, Samuel Pearce Creative Design Manager at New Balance said: “With the BB9000, we wanted to create something that stayed true to our roots but wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries.”

“We anted to tell the story of our past but merge it with current hoops street styles, allowing consumers to take it form the court to the streets. We feel like the shoe we’ve created pushes basketball shoes into a new space and witnesses our performance innovation through a new lifestyle lens.”