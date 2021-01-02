New Balance Has a New Sneaker Coming Inspired by the Classic 574

After releasing hit after hit in 2020, New Balance — FN’s Athletic Brand of the Year — is set to release an all-new silhouette.

Japan-based sneaker boutique Mita Sneakers shared images and short videos on Instagram today the New Balance 5740 — which is also shown in the video written as 57/40. In the video, New Balance said the sneaker is inspired by the classic 574 sneaker, which is made with premium materials and an oversized “N” logo on the lateral side with reflective materials. Also, the brand stated the shoe’s midsole is inspired by both the 574 and “’90s heritage,” and the look is completed with am exaggerated off-road outsole that features “classic 574 DNA.”

The retailer shared images of two colorways. One features predominantly black uppers with hits of purple, yellow, orange, green and teal throughout. It sits atop midsoles that appear aged and black outsoles. The other is executed with predominantly white uppers and the same bold hues, midsoles and outsoles as the black shoe.

Although Mita Sneakers shared images and videos of the shoe, release info for the New Balance 5470 has not yet been revealed.

At the start of 2020, New Balance — with the help of Casablanca — introduced a new silhouette that resonated with both sneakerheads and the fashion-focused: the 327. Several iterations hit retail throughout the year including collaborations with the aforementioned Casablanca, retail standout Concepts and Levi’s.

Pairs of the New Balance 327 for men, women and kids can be picked up now via Newbalance.com, with prices ranging from $65 to $150.

