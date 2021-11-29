More New Balance 550 Styles Are Dropping Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The New Balance 550 has been one of the most popular silhouettes of 2021 and before the year comes to an end, the brand will deliver three more iterations of the shoe.

The Boston-based sportswear brand announced on its release calendar that a trio of New Balance 550 styles is dropping before the week’s end. All three makeups don a predominantly white color scheme on the leather and mesh upper and are differentiated by either the “Team Carolina,” “Varsity Orange,” and black accents appearing on the underlay panels, sock liner, as well as on the “N” and “550” branding on the midfoot. The looks for the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe continue with a white midsole and the corresponding solid-colored rubber outsoles.

“The return of a legend. Originally worn by pros, the new 550 pays tribute to the 1989 original with classic details reminiscent of the era – simple, clean and true to its legacy,” New Balance wrote for the styles’ product descriptions.

The New Balance 550 debuted in 1989 but the shoe made its return to shelves for the first time last year in the form of a collab with New York-based label Aimé Leon Dore. The ALD x New Balance 550 was released in four colorways and it sold out quickly, but the brands restocked the styles in September.

The three New Balance 550 styles will be released this Wednesday at Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select New Balance retailers for $109.99 each.

The lateral side of the New Balance 550 “Team Carolina.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The lateral side of the New Balance 550 “Varsity Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance