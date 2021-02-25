Ewing Athletics and Rap Icons Naughty By Nature Have a New Sneaker Collaboration Releasing Tomorrow

The lateral side of the Naughty By Nature x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi Winter.

Ewing Athletics and legendary hip-hop group Naughty By Nature have joined forces on a new sneaker collaboration dropping this week.

The latest Naughty by Nature x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi Winter will hit shelves tomorrow and will commemorate the 30 anniversary of the iconic 1991 self-titled platinum album Naughty By Nature. That was the year that both the music group and the then-upstart footwear company took their respective industries by storm and shook up the music, basketball, and sneaker culture in the tri-state area.

The collaborative style has been revamped to handle the harsh winter conditions featuring signature boot elements including a black-based waterproof upper that’s paired with metal D-ring eyelets. Adding to the design is gold co-branding embroidered on the sides and tongue, a reflective toe vamp, a metal buckle on the heel. Lastly, a black foam midsole and a gum outsole are paired together to give the shoe a functional and timeless look.

In addition to the sneakers, the brands have also produced matching apparel in the form of a t-shirt.

“We’re proud to announce our collaboration with Ewing Athletics,” says Vinnie, one of the Naughty by Nature members. “Our Naughty sneakers are instant collector’s items – we suggest you grab two pairs because they will sell out immediately! Thanks for the love and continued support.”

The Naughty By Nature x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi Winter collab will be released tomorrow at Ewingathletics.com. The shoe will come with a retail price of $150.

The Naughty By Nature x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi Winter. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marcus Stevens/Ewing Athletics

