Mizuno Adds the Tech-Loaded TC-11 Shoe to Its Training Lineup

After making its debut in the training footwear category in North America in 2019, Mizuno has added a new training shoe to its product offering.

The latest addition to the brand’s burgeoning TC series of training footwear is the TC-11, a model Mizuno said was designed for both lifting and functional movements, and built to improve body awareness and foot sensitivity. It comes equipped with the company’s patent-pending Center of Balance technology, which features sensor pod clusters.

Additionally, the shoe includes comfort stability-focused uppers with bootie construction for a secure fit, soft PU midsoles for natural flexibility and internal support straps in the midfoot.

“At Mizuno, we know athletes all over the world are always looking for ways to improve their performance, and we know that extends far beyond their training techniques, scheduled workouts and a dedicated mindset. It also includes their gear and what they are training in,” Mizuno USA VP of team sports Tim Rumer said in a statement. “That’s why we’ve done so much performance research over the years since launching our training category in 2019 and why we’ve developed such a deep variety of apparel and training shoes. We want athletes coming to Mizuno and finding the right training gear for their personalized way of training, and the TC-11 is an exceptional additional to our collection.”

The Mizuno TC-11 is available now in both men’s and women’s sizing via MizunoUSA.com for $145.

Mizuno TC-11. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mizuno

To Buy: Mizuno TC-11 (Men’s), $145; MizunoUSA.com

To Buy: Mizuno TC-11 (Women’s), $145; MizunoUSA.com

