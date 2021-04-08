Merrell Adds Two Lightweight Styles to Its Acclaimed Moab Hiking Boot Franchise

Merrell just added two new silhouettes to its top-selling hiking boot franchise.

The acclaimed outdoor brand has revealed the Moab Speed and Moab Flight, a lightweight hiking shoe and a trail runner, respectively, which deliver specific features to those exploring the great outdoors.

According to Merrell, the Moab Speed is the first-ever shoe to feature Vibram’s newest “Traction Lug” innovation on the Ecostep outsole, providing up to 50% more lug area for increased traction and stability specifically for the trails. The upper is constructed with various layers of mesh for breathability along with recycled mesh lining and shoelaces while a FloatPro midsole cushioned the underfoot. As for the Moab Flight, the shoe makes use of woven jacquard and recycled mesh for its upper that’s combined with a FloatPro midsole and a Vibram EcoDura outsole underneath.

“At Merrell, we exist to share the simple power of being outside. The introduction of our Moab Speed hiking shoe and Moab Flight trail running shoe comes at a time when consumers are sticking close to home and have a renewed need to experience the outdoors, either for the first time or in a new way,” Shaun Bohnsack, VP of Product Management at Merrell, said in a statement. “They’re asking for a blend of outdoor function and style in their shoes and boots and the new lightweight options of our Moab Speed and Moab Flight deliver upon these needs and offer a new take on our most popular hiking boot franchise.”

The Merrell Moab Speed and the Moab Flight are available now at Merrell.com and at select retailers. The first shoe retailer for $120, while the latter pair comes with a $110 price tag.

The lateral side of the Merrell Moab Flight. CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

The lateral side of the Merrell Moab Speed. CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

In January, filmmakers Faith Briggs and Adeline Thompson launched their 12-podcast series “The Trail Ahead” documenting Briggs as she ran 150 miles through three U.S. National Monuments alongside other runners while wearing Merrell’s trail sneakers but that’s not all. That month, employees of the brand also gave insight into what they wear when tackling the trails.

In related Merrell news, check out FN’s exclusive interview with Merrell President Chris Hufnagel.