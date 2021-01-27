FN Editors Try Out Merrell’s Iconic Moab 2 Hiking Boot

Presented by Merrell

As far as traditional hiking boots go, Merrell’s Moab 2 has long captured that elusive mix of full technical capability and classic design. They have also have served as inspiration for the current outdoor craze, which is happening both in fashion and in the wider world of pandemic-era nature lovers, who are exploring more than ever.

To show just how easily the boots take to the trail, FN grabbed a few pairs — specifically the iteration with Gore-Tex — and gave them a test run.

Venturing first to the hiking trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York’s Catskill Mountains, a foot of snow tested the boot’s signature Gore-Tex waterproofing capabilities.

Then it was on to New Jersey’s Hacklebarney State Park, where even winter-worn paths highlighted just how easy the boot takes to trail.

Regardless if they’re worn on snow-covered trails or terrain with rocks and roots, the tech Merrell equipped them with is built for any outdoor adventure. Aside from the aforementioned breathable Gore-Tex waterproof membranes, Merrell made the boots with industry-leading Vibram TC5+ outsoles, protective rubber toe cap and synthetic leather and mesh uppers. Additionally, its stable and comfortable EVA midsoles, which are paired with proprietary shock-absorbing air cushioned heels and M Select Fit.Eco+ blended EVA contoured footbeds, offer a smooth ride and comfort.

For fans of the Moab franchise, there’s more to come in 2021. In fact, Merrell president Chris Hufnagel told FN that this year “is going to be the year the Moab.” The brand will introduce new iterations including the Moab 3 and the Moab Thermo, as well as the Moab Speed and the Moab Flight for fans of faster silhouettes.