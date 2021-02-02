CrossFit Athlete Mat Fraser Announces His Retirement From Competition

Mat Fraser is stepping away from competing in the sport he has long dominated.

“I look forward to remaining a part of the CrossFit community, I just won’t be doing it from the competition floor any longer,” the decorated athlete announced to his 2.3 million followers on Instagram today.

Fraser, who is a Nike athlete, is a five-time CrossFit Games champion, earning the “Fittest Man on Earth” title each year since 2016.

“Like so many others that wandered into a CrossFit gym, I wasn’t expecting to find my best friends, business partners, wife, countless life lessons and five gold medals,” Fraser said on Instagram. “Today, I leave the sport older, wiser, fitter and grateful.”

Throughout his career, Nike has delivered several iterations of its shoe built for CrossFit, the Metcon, dedicated to the decorated athlete.

In 2018, Nike revealed his signature colorway of the Metcon 4 in May, and after his third-straight CrossFit Games win, the brand gifted Fraser a special, not for retail version of the shoe in black and gold in August.

For the Metcon 5 release in 2019, Nike revealed a PE for Fraser in July, and offered a customizable version of the shoe in August via Nike By You to celebrate his fourth straight win.

And in July 2020, Nike once again released a “Mat Fraser” version of the latest look in the franchise, the Nike Metcon 6.