Mache Uses Watercolors as Inspiration for His Next Sneaker Release — Which Was His Wife’s Idea

Famed sneaker artist Dan “Mache” Gamache has another iteration of his Mache Runner sneaker coming soon. And this time, the idea for the colorway came from his wife, Liz.

For the upcoming Mache Runner “Gouache” drop, he opted to deviate from the travel theme from the prior releases and instead employ a watercolor look. Gamache explained that the “Gouache” shoe is inspired by the pigments used in watercolors and how the colors flow as water is mixed.

To carry out the theme, the artist tapped Brian Nadav, founder of Philadelphia-based boutique Lapstone & Hammer, to utilize his hand-dye technique to the canvas on the shoe. Because each piece of canvas is hand-dyed and then is cut and sewn, Gamache said that each pair will be a 1-of-1.

As always, the Mache Runner comes with industry-leading Vibram outsoles and 3M hits, which are both executed in navy. Also, the shoe will feature leather linings and white midsoles.

The preorder for the Mache Runner “Gouache” will start April 2 at 11 a.m. ET via Machecustoms.com, which will remain open for 72 hours. Sizing will start at 5 women’s/6.5 men’s and go up to a 14 women’s/15.5 men’s, and Gamache will also deliver matching apparel. The retail price is set at $300.

After nearly two decades of delivering eye-catching looks for athletes and entertainers alike, Gamache revealed he was ready to release a shoe of his own — the Mache Runner “Centralia” — in July 2020.

Mache Runner “Gouache.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Mache

Another look at the Mache Runner “Gouache.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Mache