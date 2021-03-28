No, Nike Didn’t Collaborate with Lil Nas X on ‘Satan Shoes’

Lil Nas X has stirred social media into a frenzy following news that he is dropping “Satan Shoes.”

Coming on the heels of his new “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video, which is filled with demonic imagery, the star rapper revealed — what appeared to be — a new collab with Nike.

On Friday, Saint, a sneaker and streetwear social media account, tweeted campaign imagery of the MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes,” which are the classic Air Max ’97s reimagined with black uppers and red detailing. The account shared that the shoes contain actual human blood and would come with a $1,018 price tag. Additionally, only 666 pairs would be released and each shoe would be individually number in red embroidery. The Bible scripture Luke 10:18 is also featured on the side of the kick.

Lil Nas X retweeted the campaign imagery and later wrote: “Y’all gotta admit… the shoes hard! u cannot sit here and lie.”

This prompted fans to believe the shoes were indeed done in collaboration with Nike.

But the sportswear giant has since confirmed the brand had no part in the creation of the shoe.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” a Nike spokesperson told FN on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Lil Nas X uploaded a Youtube video, which he said was an apology about the shoe. However, the video just shows the rapper holding the shoe before cutting into scenes from his “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video.

News of the shoes have caused quite a reaction on Twitter, with some people saying the rapper has gone to far while others are praising his creativity.

“Lil Nas X is dropping some Luciferian Nikes that include human blood,” one Twitter user expressed. “Honestly, if you find yourself willfully buying shoes that have human blood manufactured in them, you have some serious issues… Just sayin.”

“Satan shoes?!!?!!?! Nah Lil Nas X this is not the one,” another user tweeted.

“I still can’t get my head around these Lil Nas X Nike shoes…” another tweet read.

“Them Lil Nas X Satan Shoes look good,” a different fan said on Twitter.