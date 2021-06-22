Merrell Taps Artist Latasha Dunston for Charitable ‘Outdoors for All’ Collaborative Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For its latest collaborative collection, Merrell has teamed up with artist Latasha Dunston to create looks aimed at inspiring diversity and representation in the outdoors.

The “Outdoors for All” range features footwear, apparel and accessories, such as a graphic tee and a pocket tee for men and women, as well as a tote. For the shoes, Dunston reimagined Merrell’s popular Antora 2 and Nova 2 trail running styles. Both the Antora 2 for women and the Nova 2 for men are executed with multicolor uppers that sit atop black midsoles with yellow speckles, and are completed with gray and multicolor outsoles.

The Antora 2 is made specifically for the female foot, executed with 100% recycled components including its mesh uppers, laces, webbing and mesh lining. From a tech standpoint, it is designed with removable EVA insoles, protective rock plates, high rebound EVA foam midsoles and industry-leading Vibram TC5+ rubber outsoles.

Merrell also built its Nova 2 for men with high rebound EVA foam midsoles, rock plates for protection and Vibram TC5+ rubber outsoles. The shoe also features EVA foam insoles with 100% recycled top sheets, breathable mesh lining and uppers made with mesh and TPU.

Both shoes are available now via Merrell.com and retail for $110.

Merrell Women's Antora 2 Outdoors for All. CREDIT: Courtesy of Merrell

