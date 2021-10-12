Puma Reveals the Debut Signature Shoe of NBA Star LaMelo Ball

After a seemingly endless amount of teases, Puma has revealed the highly-anticipated debut signature shoe of NBA star LaMelo Ball.

Arriving before years end is the Puma MB.01, the first-ever signature look for Ball, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year. The shoe, Puma said, is its first signature shoe release since relaunching in basketball in 2018.

“We are proud to introduce the MB.01 as our first Puma Hoops signature shoe, just three years after reentering the basketball category,” Puma global director of brand and marketing Adam Petrick said in a statement. “LaMelo and the MB.01 truly embodies what Puma Hoops is about, merging sport with culture, while also pushing the brand forward with bold, bright and disruptive designs. This is just the beginning of many exciting projects to come.”

Puma MB.01. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The MB.01, which Puma said was co-designed by Ball, features personal style elements throughout, such as bold color choices and an outline of flames shooting down from the ankle collar, which lines up with his rocket ankle tattoo. Also, the tongue reads “Not From Here” and the outsole includes the word “rare,” which were added to describe his talent on the court.

The shoe is also tech-loaded, highlighted by the brand’s Nitro Foam responsive midsole cushioning. As for the uppers, they are made with lightweight, breathable and supportive monomesh, as well as a 3D-printed disruptive upper construction to keep the design sleek. It is completed with non-slip rubber outsoles for durability and traction.

“It’s crazy to see my vision come to life with the MB.01. The design process was very collaborative, incorporating my style and unique details like the rocket flames. I can’t wait to wear them on court this season,” Ball said in a statement.

The Puma MB.01 arrives in December via Puma.com, at the Puma NYC flagship store and at the Foot Locker Inc. banners (Foot Locker Canada, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay and Footaction). The shoe will retail for $125.

What’s more, Puma said additional styles will drop in 2022.