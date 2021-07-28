Why Kyrie Irving Slammed the Leaked Images of His Next Nike Signature Shoe

Kyrie Irving apparently is not pleased with his upcoming Nike signature shoe.

The NBA star replied to an Instagram post today shared by user @k11kicks of what appears to be the Nike Kyrie 8. The images, which were originally posted by @sneakerhighway23, are leaked and not from Nike, and the brand has not yet stated if this is indeed the baller’s next shoe. However, Irving’s comment on the post seemed to confirm that this is what the athletic giant created for his signature franchise.

“I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash! I have Absolutely nothing to do with them! Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all of my sneaker heads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand,” Irving wrote on the social media platform.

Nike did not return FN’s request for comment by time of publication.

Irving’s response has garnered more than 8,000 likes and nearly 300 replies, many supporting the NBA champion guard.

User @a_brother_called_dip commented, @kyrieirving then we will all PASS. We buy signature shoes for the player on the court but also because of their style, inspiration and personal mantras they bring to the table with the designer. If you’re not involved, it’s just another sneaker.”

Others, however, noted the shoe bears resemblance to others in his signature line. “@kyrieirving they look identical to the Kyrie 6/7/8 idk what you’re on about,” wrote user @mi.acro.

Irving’s signature sneaker line with Nike debuted in December 2014 with the Kyrie 1, and since, the brand has continuously delivered models that were hits with his fans and sneakerheads alike.