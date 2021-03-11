Designer Kim Jones and Nike Have a New Air Max 95 Collab Dropping Soon

Kim Jones and Nike have delivered multiple sneaker projects since 2016 and continuing their partnership in 2021, the British fashion designer has reimagined the classic Air Max 95.

The sportswear giant revealed images and release info today on the latest Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 95 collabs, which will be available in the “Total Orange” and “Volt” colorways starting next week.

According to the brand, Jones’ version of the classic running sneaker combines the past and current eras of tech and aesthetic by giving the shoe a perforated upper while the inverted gradient color schemes offer a new twist to the model. Adding to the design is the eyestays featuring a translucent, stretch-woven material called Nexkin, which was featured on the recent Zoom Fly SP and React Element 87 silhouette. Additional details include the mini-Swoosh branding at the forefoot and heel, a Max Air-cushioned midsole in white with orange Air units and a translucent outsole.

“This latest capsule celebrates one of my favorite Nike shoes, the Air Max 95, by looking at the way it could be addressed with modern technology,” Jones said about the project.

The Kim Jones x Air Max 95 collection will be released on March 19 via SNKRS and at select retailers. The “Volt” iteration of the shoe and its matching apparel will launch exclusively in the United Kingdom, while the “Total Orange” colorways of the sneaker and apparel will drop globally. The shoes will retail for $220 each.

In related Air Max news, the classic Nike Air Max 90 “Bacon” from 2004 is making its return on March 26 via SNKRS for $140.

The lateral side of the Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 95 “Volt” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 95 “Total Orange” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike