Kim Jones Gives the Converse Chuck 70 a Protective Case in New Edgy Collab

When brainstorming his collaboration with Converse, Kim Jones didn’t want to change a thing.

Instead, the designer wanted to preserve the timelessness of the label’s beloved Chuck 70. To do this, Jones gave the kicks subtle updates, taking inspiration from contemporary utilitarian elements. The Converse x Kim Jones collection releases on April 8 at Converse.com.

On the shoe, Jones added a transparent TPU cage with speed lace eyelets that “adhere to the refined 12-ounce canvas upper, providing reinforced foot stability.” Next, the outsole is reengineered with a diamond grid to increase traction. Other details include co-branded insoles and Jones’ name featured on the tongue.

Converse x Kim Jones Chuck 70 CREDIT: Converse

Of the shoe, Jones said: “The design approach for the shoe was very straight forward — taking a classic shoe and then almost encasing it in something to protect it.”

The shoes come in two colorways: an ivory hue and a classic black colorway. Also included in the collection is apparel. Shoppers can purchase a parka, crewneck sweatshirt, cargo pants and a T-shirt.

The parka features a water-resistant material and zipper closure. The pants, which offer a traditional fit, are made of cotton with mesh detailing for breathability. The crewneck is meant for cozy days as it is created with terry cotton and a herringbone trimming.

Speaking on his creative process, Jones shared: “There was an aesthetic that really interested me. It was all the same nerdy things that made people that like the kind of clothes we like see the value.”

“I looked at Japanese designers readapting American sportswear — recreating that fifties and sixties look. Obviously, Converse was the key shoe within all that stuff. Now, I’m just putting it all together in a different way,” he added.