Kerby Jean-Raymond Unveils a Brand Refresh for Reebok

Kerby Jean-Raymond is making his mark at Reebok. It was announced last September that the Pyer Moss founder would be taking the role of VP of creative direction, and starting today, consumers can see the first look at his vision for the brand.

For one of his initial moves, Jean-Raymond tapped designer Jide Osifeso to join Reebok as the artistic marketing director. Osifeso, who is known for his work at Adidas, Top Dawg Entertainment and Reigning Champ, has been building an internal creative agency to lead the direction for Reebok’s new creative identity. Osifeso also is the founder and designer of his own label, Hyme, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand and design studio.

Jide Osifeso, Reebok’s artistic marketing director. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“The opportunity for someone like myself to contribute to a company with such a rich heritage is special,” Osifeso said in a statement. “Having the ability to work with one of my brothers to challenge what a brand like Reebok can and should look like is not only an exciting endeavor, but also an important one to undertake.”

Under the new team, their work is coming to life for Reebok’s fall ’21 campaign with the “Reconnect” collection. It’s a series of vignettes and one long-form video (written by Osifeso) that is created through the lens of sport and community, having drawn inspiration from Osifeso’s own relationship to sports growing up.

“I wanted to explore forward movement — literally and figuratively — and on a macro level, the idea that life is not a spectator sport as we should always strive to make the most of every moment in our journey through life,” said Osifeso.

Watch it here:

Looking ahead, Jean-Raymond and Osifeso will continue to drive the Reebok brand look, culminating in the unveiling of a new global campaign in spring ’22 and with the first product line influenced by Jean-Raymond making its debut. Then in spring ’23, the first collection driven entirely by Jean-Raymond’s creative direction will be revealed.

Meanwhile, Jean-Raymond will be the first Black American designer to show haute couture when he presents his collection for Pyer Moss at Paris Couture Week in July this summer.

Jean-Raymond’s first-ever couture show will mark his return to the runway after a year-and-a-half hiatus. His last show was Pyer Moss Collection 3, which the designer presented at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week in September 2019. It was his third and final installment of his “American, Also” series, during which the Brooklyn designer embarked on a multi-season partnership with Reebok.