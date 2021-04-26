Kanye West’s 2008 Nike Air Yeezy Samples Sell for a Record-Breaking $1.8 Million 

Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy Samples are now the most valuable sneakers ever.

Sotheby’s sold the kicks, which West wore during the 2008 Grammy Awards while performing “Hey Mama” and “Stronger,” for $1.8 million in a private sale.

The sale was a historical one as it allowed Sotheby’s to achieve a new world record for most valuable sneakers ever sold. The sale was the highest publicly recorded price for a pair of sneakers, Sotheby’s announced in a press release.

The sneakers have been acquired by sneaker investing platform RARES. The market place allows users to invest in sneakers by buying and trading shares in them.

Kanye West “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy Sample CREDIT: Sotheby's

Of the sale, Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables said: “We are thrilled with the result, which has nearly tripled the highest price on record. The sale speaks volumes of Kanye’s legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built which has become an industry titan. Furthermore, it builds on the recent growth in Sotheby’s sneakers, which is now offered across our Buy-Now marketplace, auction and private sale.”

As for looks, the shoe, which was brought to life in Nike’s lab — also known as the “Innovation Kitchen” — feature soft black leather uppers with perforated detailing throughout the upper. The heel overlay is then branded with a tonal Swoosh. Additionally, the design features the Yeezy forefoot strap and signature “Y” medallion lace locks in bright pink. Lastly, a custom lasered wooden box is included that is equipped with design and etching by Yeezy 1 creator Mark Smith. West decided to leave Nike in 2013 and would then join rival Adidas.