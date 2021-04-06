Images of Zion Williamson’s Reported Signature Sneaker With Jordan Brand Surface

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson may soon be getting his own signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.

The sneaker social media account @Solebrothers_ig shared images of what’s believed to be the unreleased Jordan Z Code, a new basketball shoe designed specifically for Williamson.

The purported basketball shoe features a mid-cut construction on the upper featuring a two-toned design separating the toe area from the heel. The forefoot makes use of a white textile material while Williamson’s first name is printed throughout the heel counter. Adding to the look is the Jumpman logo on the tongue of the right shoe while Williamson’s initials appear on the left shoe, a white foam midsole, and a multicolored outsole.

While @Solebrothers_ig shared an early look at the Jordan Z Code on Instagram, the shoe has not been revealed by Jordan Brand.

Prior to the forthcoming Jordan Z Code, the brand gave Williamson his own player-exclusive colorways of Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker including the Air Jordan 34 and Air Jordan 35 “Bayou Boys” as well as a special makeup designed by his younger brother, Noah.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand has unveiled its new collection of Air Jordan styles dropping this summer. Headlining the forthcoming drops are a bunch of new Air Jordan 1 makeups including “Light Fusion Red,” “Hyper Royal,” “Shadow 2.0,” and lastly, the “Court Purple” colorway for female sneaker fans. The latest offerings also include the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 3 “Rust Pink,” the Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo” amongst many others.