Russell Westbrook Looks to Motorsport and Racing Suits to Inspire the Why Not Zer0.4 ‘Marathon’ Sneaker

Although Russell Westbrook is best known for his basketball prowess, the design for his next sneaker release references motorsport competitions.

Releasing today for the Washington Wizards star point guard is the Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 in the “Marathon” colorway, which is Westbrook’s current signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand. The bold look of the shoe kicks off with a multicolored textile upper combined with an intricate lacing system appearing on the heel and forefoot, which helps keep the foot locked in over the cushioning. Additional specs include double-stacked Air Zoom units at the forefoot providing maximum on-court responsiveness and bounce.

The Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 “Marathon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 “Marathon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 “Marathon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

According to the product description of the shoe, this iteration references the legendary Indianapolis motorsport competition known as the Indianapolis 500 and iconic racing suit designs that the drivers are typically wearing in the race. Linking the inspiration back to Westbrook’s basketball abilities is his engine, an inner drive to win and be the best.

Westbrook’s latest Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 in the “Marathon” colorway is releasing today at 10 a.m. ET on both the SNKRS app and at Nike.com. The shoe will retail for $130.

In related Jordan Brand news, the brand is releasing the latest Air Jordan 13 “Red Flint” on May 1 via SNKRS for $190.

A top-down view of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 “Marathon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.4 “Marathon.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike