Under Armour-Backed Jordan Spieth Gets His First Win Since 2017 — With New Cowboy Boots to Prove It

Professional golfer Jordan Spieth has rung in his first tournament win since 2017.

The Texas native brought home the victory yesterday during the Valero Texas Open, holding off opponent Charley Hoffman for a 2-shot victory. The win marks Spieth’s first since the British Open four years ago.

As part of his victory, Spieth, clad in Under Armour gear, accepted a state-inspired championship trophy along with a custom set of new cowboy boots; he also will receive around $1.3 million of the $7.7 million purse. The professional athlete will now head into the Masters this weekend as a leading favorite for the world-renown tournament.

Jordan Spieth stands with the Valero Texas Open trophy and the boots awarded to the champion of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Sunday, April 4 CREDIT: AP

Jordan Spieth puts on boots awarded to the winner of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Sunday, April 4, 2021. The boots were presented by Eric Fisher, vice president of Valero. CREDIT: AP

As he received his new and monumental cowboy boots, Spieth slipped on the western pair as a symbol of positive change.

Throughout the Valero Texas Open, the 27-year-old golfer sported a white set of golf shoes courtesy of his collaboration with Under Armour. Spieth has been an Under Armour athlete since 2013, signing on with a 2-year endorsement deal before the brand started anew with a 10-year contract starting in 2015. The deal guarantees that Spieth will wear only the American sportswear label from head to toe; thanks to that deal, Forbes ranks Spieth as its 52nd highest-paid athlete in the world with earnings of $27.6 million as of May 2020.

The PGA Tour sensation’s first golf shoe with the brand, the Under Armour Spieth One, debuted in 2017 and he has since released a total of four silhouettes with the label.

Jordan Spieth tees off at the 18th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Sunday, April 4. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour golf shoes. CREDIT: AP

“It’s been a great experience to be involved in the development of Under Armour’s first golf footwear line, and I’ve learned a lot about how important my gear is to my game,” Spieth told FN in 2016.

