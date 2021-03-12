×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jordan Brand Celebrates Female Sneaker Fans With the New Jordan MA2 ‘Greatest Gift’ Colorway

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
The lateral side of the Jordan MA2 "Greatest Gift."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand’s newest lifestyle sneaker, the Jordan MA2, is finally hitting shelves today after it was initially scheduled to release in the “Future Beginnings” colorway last month, but that isn’t the style releasing in March.

The sportswear brand has also announced that the women’s exclusive “Greatest Gift” makeup is launching next week, which coincides with March’s Women’s History Month celebrations.

The latest iteration for the lifestyle model boasts a white nylon-based upper that’s contrasted by black suede overlays and bold lilac and neon green accents on the side panels and tongue that features the message “Women In Power.” According to the shoe’s product description, the model blends heritage-inspired design elements seen with the visible Nike Air unit on the midsole originally featured on the Jordan Max 200 while a special detail on the heel in the form of a star and the year ’98 appears to be a callback to when the brand created its first women’s Air Jordan silhouette. The look is completed with a blue semi-translucent outsole.

The women’s exclusive Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift” arrives on March 19 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $125 price tag.

Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
The Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
The lateral side of the Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
The medial side of the Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
A top-down view of the Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
The heel’s view of the Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
The outsole of the Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
The toebox of the Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Jordan MA2 'Greatest Gift'
The heel counter of the Jordan MA2 “Greatest Gift.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Headshot of Tierney Wilson, Managing Director Sponsored By January Digital

The Power of CTV

January Digital explains how brands can leverage Connected TV.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad