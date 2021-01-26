Jordan Brand’s New MA2 Sneaker Debuts in the ‘Future Beginnings’ Colorway Next Month

After delivering several new Air Jordan styles this month, Jordan Brand is switching gears for February with the debut of its latest lifestyle sneaker.

The Jordan MA2 in the “Future Beginnings” colorway will drop during the final week of February and will be available in men’s and women’s sizing. The new lifestyle silhouette features a predominantly beige nylon construction on the upper that’s coupled with premium gray suede overlays. According to the shoe’s product description, the style blends classic design elements including the visible Air unit in the midsole with forward-thinking details seen with the deconstructed tongue tags to give the model a unique identity. The look is finished off with a tag embedded on the lateral sides that reads “1979 – 2021” as well as a gum outsole.

The Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings” will hit the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 25 in both men’s and women’s specific sizing. It will come with a $150 price tag.

Prior to the launch of the Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings,” the latest Air Jordan 9 Retro “University Gold” is releasing this Saturday on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $190. Additionally, the style will be available in big kids’ sizing ($140), little kids’ sizing ($80) and toddler sizing ($60).

The Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings.”

The lateral side of the Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The toe box of the Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel of the Jordan MA2 “Future Beginnings.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

