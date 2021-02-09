John Geiger Delivers the Latest Version of His GF-01 Silhouette in Tweed

Although the GF-01 is one of his subtler footwear designs, the latest iteration of the John Geiger sneaker is anything but.

This week, the designer will deliver a new take on the GF-01 silhouette with uppers executed in tweed, continuing his eponymous brand’s favoring of luxury materials. Aside from the updated material on the upper, the John Geiger GF-01 “Multi-Tweed” features tan mesh interior as well as white on the heel tab, outsole and “G” logo. The look is completed with white and black laces.

The John Geiger GF-01 “Multi-Tweed” arrives Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. ET via Johngeigerco.com. The sneakers will retail for $200.

Additionally, Geiger will release the brand’s latest ready-to-wear offering, the Pocket Pant in a khaki hue, which will retail for $320. The pant features large front and side pockets, which are paired with two mini pockets on the front as well as black aqua zippers, an elastic waist with orange laces and front “John Geiger” branding.

Geiger, a Los Angeles transplant by way of Pittsburgh, launched his eponymous lifestyle brand in 2017. Since then, he has delivered sporty-yet-luxurious sneakers that have become favorites of today’s most stylish athletes and musicians such as singer Teyana Taylor, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and others.

“That’s the most organic part of the brand. I never pushed it on these people. I never messaged or emailed a stylist and said, ‘Let’s get these on this person.’ Ninety-five percent of the celebrities you see wearing [my shoes] paid for them,” Geiger told FN in an October 2019 interview. “Sometimes, I’ll go into the orders and I’ll see the names and they’re buying five pairs. Then I’ll see a video of them handing the sneakers out in the locker room. I’ll email them and be like, ‘Hey, here’s a discount code for next time.'”