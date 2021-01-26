Joe Freshgoods Reveals a Friends-and-Family Converse Collab — and It’s Limited to 100 Pairs

On the heels of his quickly sold-out Converse collaboration in December of last year, Joe Freshgoods revealed today a friends-and-family version of the iconic Chuck 70 that is limited to 100 pairs.

These sneakers feature a floral print in black on the uppers, which are predominantly white, with a pink flower on the side with the words “Not a Bootleg” written inside the design’s yellow center. The designer teased the offering on Instagram today with several close-up images.

In the inside of the pink shoebox, Robinson left a short note as a reminder of why he never gave up on his dream collaboration. “In 2017, I bought 34 pairs of 70s printed on top of em and sold them with a crate,” the underside of the box’s lid reads. “It was an unofficial collab. 2020, it’s official. This pair is for you.” He closed the inscription with a small hand-drawn heart.

Making this collaboration into an official partnership served as the central message of the collection that hit retail and its branding.

In November 2020, the artist teased the collection on Instagram sharing an orange Converse box with a similar message. “* Not a bootleg this time – JFG,” the cover read.

Although the Converse drops are memorable, this new release comes off of a year with several successful partnerships under the designer and collaborator’s belt. In February 2020, for instance, he collaborated with New Balance for a set of “No Emotions Are Emotions” sneakers released during the NBA All-Star Weekend. For the lineup, he reimagined the classic Made 992 silhouette and the court-ready OMN1S basketball sneaker.