J. Cole and Puma Reveal the Dreamer 2

After delivering the well-received RS-Dreamer sneaker last year, rap megastar J. Cole and Puma are back with another basketball court-ready look.

The Dreamer 2 is the second signature shoe for J. Cole from the German athletic giant, and the first colorway to drop is “January 28” — a nod to the rapper’s song of the same name from his album “2014 Forest Hills Drive.” Not only is this date his birthday, it is also the release date for the shoe.

To further tie the theme together, Puma and J. Cole re-created the “2014 Forest Hills Drive” album cover, which features the beloved artist sitting on the roof of his childhood home, this time with the bold Dreamer 2 laced up.

J. Cole x Puma Dreamer 2 “January 28.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

According to Puma, the shoe was inspired by the notion that dreamers have the power to move the world forward. And the brand created the Dreamer 2 with on- and off-court wear in mind.

The Dreamer 2 features several elements from past silhouettes bearing the RS (Running System) name such as the RS-0, RS-100 and RS-X. Additionally, Puma added its ProFoam midsole cushioning for rebound and energy return, as well as a full coverage rubber outsole for durability and traction.

The J. Cole x Puma Dreamer 2 will retail for $135 and be available via the Puma NYC flagship store, Puma.com and Footlocker.com. Also, the Foot Looker Inc. banners will stock the shoe (which includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay), as well as select retailers worldwide.

