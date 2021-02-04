Reebok and ‘Hot Ones’ Deliver a ‘Spicy and Icy’ Two-Shoe Collaboration

After delivering a collaborative collection in November 2020, Reebok and the Sean Evans-hosted hit First We Feast interview series “Hot Ones” are back with a two-shoe lineup.

With the 14th season of “the show with hot questions and even hotter wings” coming soon, a second Reebok and “Hot Ones” collab is on the way using two epic moments to reimagine the Question Mid and the Classic Leather Legacy: the “Last Dab” of extreme heat and the reprieve that the cold glass of milk provides.

The Reebok x Hot Ones Question Mid was created as a nod to the final fiery “The Last Dab Apollo” sauce, delivered with red uppers and “Hot Ones” branding on the heel. The sneaker will retail for $160.

And the Reebok x Hot Ones Classic Leather Legacy is an homage to the show’s moments where guests reach for a sip of water or milk to cool off after being set on fire with multiple hot sauces. It features water and milk splash details throughout, icy insoles and a cooler version of the “Hot Ones” branding on the heel. It will retail for $100.

Both of the looks will come in custom Reebok x Hot Ones packaging, including tissue paper that can be cut out and used as a bib.

The Reebok x Hot Ones footwear collection for spring ’21 arrives on Feb. 18 via Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Reebok.com and at select local retailers.

Reebok x “Hot Ones” Question Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok