Hoka One One Adds Suede Uppers to a Pair of Its Acclaimed Running Shoes in

The all-gender Hoka One One Bondi L (left) and Clifton L shoes in suede.

As Hoka One One continues to make inroads with the fashion-focused, the performance athletic brand delivered a pair of its acclaimed performance shoes with premium materials for the style savvy.

Available now via Hokaoneone.com are the all-gender Bondi L and Clifton L shoes.

The all-gender Hoka One One Bondi L is equipped with suede uppers and employs simply taupe and pumice stone hues. This elevated take on the brand’s maximal-cushioned road running shoe was built more for everyday wear, featuring lightweight EVA midsoles with a beveled heel design and its signature early stage MetaRocker added to offer a smooth transition.

The all-gender Hoka One One Bondi L Suede retails for $190.

The all-gender Hoka One One Bondi L Suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

As for the all-gender Clifton L, which is also executed in suede (and features 3M reflective stripes), Hoka One One dressed the shoe in chalk violet and lilac ash tones. Although the Clifton is typically a daily runner, the brand said this iteration of the shoe was designed for downtime. It is built on the neutral last from the Clifton 3 and features lightweight no-sew SpeedFrame construction, early-stage MetaRocker geometry and full-length compression-molded EVA midsoles.

The all-gender Hoka One One Clifton L Suede retails for $170.

The all-gender Hoka One One Clifton L Suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

