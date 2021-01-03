Hoka One One Releases Its Latest Carbon-Fiber Plate Running Shoe

Hoka One One has released the successor to its acclaimed carbon-fiber plate Carbon X running shoe.

After delivering the original Carbon X in May 2019, Hoka One One is back with the Carbon X 2, its latest running shoe to feature a carbon-fiber plate.

The carbon-fiber plate is embedded in Hoka’s soft and lightweight Profly midsole, and was added to offer a smooth and propulsive ride for greater efficiency, making it ideal for both high training mileage as well as races. The carbon-fiber plate and plush cushioning is paired with the brand’s Meta-Rocker geometry, and altogether was designed to propel runners forward and keep them running faster for longer. Hoka One One also equipped the shoe with rubberized EVA outsoles.

Where the Carbon X 2 differs from its predecessor is its simplified upper material, which was updated to provide a lightweight and breathable fit, as well as its bonded tongue that was designed to offer a more secure wrap of the foot.

The Hoka One One Carbon X 2 is available now via Hokaoneone.com in both men’s and women’s sizing. Retail price is set at $180.

Hoka One One Carbon X 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hoka One One

To Buy: Hoka One One Carbon X 2 (Men’s), $180; Hokaoneone.com

To Buy: Hoka One One Carbon X 2 (Women’s), $180; Hokaoneone.com

In addition to the shoe’s release, Hoka One One will host Project Carbon X 2 on Jan. 23, an event where more than three dozen of the brand’s sponsored athletes will attempt successive 100K world record attempts in the U.S. and Japan. Runners will attempt the record from both Chiba, Japan and Phoenix, Ariz., and participants include Jim Walmsley, Camille Herron Elov Olsson, Caitriona Jennings, Aiko Kanematsu, Yoshiki Otsuka and others.

Those interested in watching the U.S. portion can watch the Project Carbon X 2 live-stream via Hokaoneone.com/project-carbon-x-2, which starts at 7 a.m. MT, and the Japan at event will begin at 2 p.m. PT via Hokaoneone.jp/project-carbon-x-2.

Hoka One One also stated that all athletes and event personnel will follow rigorous pre-event testing and on-site safety protocols in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.