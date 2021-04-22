Vans just gave two of its classic skate shoes a fun new makeover.

The Cali-based skatewear brand just launched the “UV Glitter” iteration of the beloved Slip-On and Old Skool silhouettes with sizes already starting to sell out on the Vans website.

The “UV Glitter” colorway for both the Slip-On and Old Skool models features a color-changing glittery textile material on the upper in a predominantly white color scheme paired with UV-sensitive detailing, which changes to a pink hue when exposed to heat. Elevating the style for the Slip-On is the pink Vans-branded tag on the lateral side while the Old Skool boasts a white leather stripe on the sides and matching white shoelaces. Completing the look for both styles are white vulcanized rubber waffle outsoles.

Not only are the two aforementioned Vans Slip-On ($60) and Old Skool ($70) “UV Glitter” makeups available in men’s sizing but the shoes are also available in kids sizing at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers for $40 and $45, respectively.

The Vans Slip-On “UV Glitter” at the time of publication is still available on the Vans website in a men’s size 10.5 to a size 13 while the Old Skool is available in a boys’ size 4.5 and from men’s size 10 to 13.

The Vans Slip-On “UV Glitter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The lateral side of the Vans Slip-On “UV Glitter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Slip-On “UV Glitter,” $60; Vans.com

The Vans Old Skool “UV Glitter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Vans Old Skool “UV Glitter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Vans Old Skool “UV Glitter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The lateral side of the Vans Old Skool “UV Glitter.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Old Skool “UV Glitter,” $70; Vans.com

