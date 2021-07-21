Nike Congratulates Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the 2021 NBA Finals Win

For the first time in 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions. And Nike has already congratulated the team — and its two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — on the win via social media.

Not long after the Bucks closed out its NBA Finals series tonight with a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6, the athletic brand shouted out the team and Antetokounmpo through its Nike Basketball social media platforms.

“When every team has superstars, can shoot lights out from anywhere on the court, dominates the paint, grinds for 48 minutes and never takes a day off, you just have to want it more. Congrats to @giannis_An34 and the @bucks on their historic run to the NBA championship,” the company wrote on Twitter to accompany its “Believe Harder” clip.

Antetokounmpo, who was named NBA Finals MVP, scored 50 points in the win, adding 14 rebounds and 2 assists to his impressive stat line. Milwaukee also had strong contributions from Khris Middleton, who dropped 17 points in the win, and fan-favorite Bobby Portis, who scored 16 minutes off the bench.

All five Bucks starters wore Nike on the court, including Antetokounmpo, who is a signature athlete with the brand. His upcoming look, the Nike Zoom Freak 3, is scheduled to arrive in North America in August.

The Nike Zoom Freak 3 “Project 34.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike