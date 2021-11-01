Ewing Athletics Celebrates Ghostface Killah’s Iconic ‘Ironman’ Album With a New-Look 33 Hi

There are few years better in rap history than 1996. Several classic albums hit record stores, including Ghostface Killah’s “Ironman,” which turned 25 late last month.

To celebrate, Ewing Athletics teamed up with the rapper for a sneaker inspired by the legendary album.

Available now is the Ewing Athletics 33 Hi x Ghostface “Ironman” 25th Anniversary. This iteration of the heritage basketball shoe is executed with two-tone uppers, featuring red and blue hues that are inspired by the album cover. According to Ewing Athletics, this is the first time the brand has ever done a split color shoe. Also inspired by the album cover are the yellow hits throughout.

To further highlight the iconic album’s anniversary, Ewing Athletics stitched the words “Ghost” into the left heel and “Face” to the right, which sit below the “33” number mark, representing the jersey number of the brand’s founder, NBA great Patrick Ewing. The lateral side of the upper also features “1996” for the year the album dropped. It comes in a red and blue split color shoebox.

As with every exact 33 Hi retro, the look features reversible ankle straps made to allow the wearer to wear it on the front or back of the shoe, as well as full length PU midsole cushioning.

The Ewing Athletics 33 Hi x Ghostface “Ironman” 25th Anniversary is available now via Ewingathletics.com and retails for $150.