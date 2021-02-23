New Balance Gives Baseball Star Francisco Lindor His Own Signature Shoe

Baseball star Francisco Lindor now has his own shoe.

On Monday, New Balance revealed that the footwear company and the New York Mets shortstop are launching the brand’s first-ever baseball signature shoe and apparel collection.

The special collection includes footwear, clothing and accessories that feature design motifs that celebrate and highlight Lindor’s Puerto Rican heritage.

For footwear, New Balance offers The Lindor 1, which includes a classic baseball cleat in two colors as well as a lifestyle silhouette in three colorways called The Lindor Turf. All of the footwear features a vibrant floral pattern that runs across the front vamp. The pattern is inspired by Flor de Maga, Puerto Rico’s official national flower.

Additionally, two of Lindor’s personal mantra’s are incorporated in the collection. On the footwear, “Be Consistent” is found on the left tongue, and “Stay Positive” is seen on the right tongue.

The New Balance Lindor 1 in black with silver. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance Lindor 1 in white with gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The Lindor 1 footwear also features past New Balance logos mixed with the athlete’s logo, giving the look a past meets present aesthetic.

For a final touch, the footwear also is equipped with two signature straps, one on the midfoot that locks the foot in and then a detachable strap that promotes support. The detachable strap is the first of its kind for New Balance.

Aside from the floral pattern, the footwear and apparel come in black and white as well as a colorful tie-dye design that is reminiscent of the ocean, trees, sand and the sun.

Of the signature shoe, Lindor said: “I hope everybody will feel inspired to boldly express themselves when they see the ‘Lindor 1’ and this collection.”

Pat Cassidy Global Director, Consumer Brand Marketing & Athlete Activation at New Balance echoed similar sentiments, saying: “Few baseball stars have successfully been able to crossover to the lifestyle.”

“Lindor is a trendsetter on and off the diamond and our work together since 2016 has shown that. This collection honors our history together and allows us to authentically tell his story through innovative design, and inspire the next generation of stars to pursue their dreams,” Cassidy added.

The full collection will be available on Newbalance.com on March 1. The Lindor 1 cleat will retail for $130, while The Lindor Turf will come with a $110 price tag.