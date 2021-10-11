Fila Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Grant Hill’s Iconic Signature With an Ultra-Limited Release

Twenty-five years ago, Fila delivered the iconic second signature shoe for NBA great Grant Hill. With its anniversary here, the brand is celebrating in a major — and very limited — way.

Tomorrow, Fila will deliver the Grant Hill 2 ’96 Reissue: Limited Edition. The brand said the shoe not only commemorates the 25th anniversary and the baller’s success on the court, but also serves as a tribute to Hill’s recent appointment as the managing director of USA Basketball’s men’s national team. Fila also said the shoe was created to celebrate the athlete’s evolution from the hardwood to the boardroom.

If you want a pair, you’ll have to act fast, as Fila is only releasing 50 of them.

Fila Grant Hill 2 ’96 Reissue: Limited Edition. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

The classic basketball shoe was created with its original look and feel, but has several updates including premium materials. The uppers are predominantly white and feature hits of red and blue throughout. The uppers sit atop white midsoles and blue outsoles with white speckles. It also has things fans of the shoe are used to, including the three stars on the lateral toe of the left shoe and embroidered Fila logos on the tongue and heel.

Fila will deliver this limited-edition shoe with custom packaging.

The Fila Grant Hill 2 ’96 Reissue: Limited Edition arrives Oct. 12 via Fila.com and will retail for $248. Additionally, Fila said it will release two more shoes this month to honor Hill.

Another look at the Fila Grant Hill 2 ’96 Reissue: Limited Edition. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

In October 2018, Fila announced that it had signed Hill, who wore several signature shoes from the brand throughout his NBA career, to a lifetime deal.

Since then, Fila has featured Hill in several campaigns, delivered new iterations of his shoes to the market and have been active in community-focused work. Most recently, Fila and Hill gave a pair of basketball courts in Chandler Park in Detroit a facelift in September 2021, just two years after doing the same with Hillside Park in Durham, NC.