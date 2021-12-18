ESPN and NTWRK Partner on Holiday-Themed Sneaker Giveaway That Includes Kobe 6 Grinch X2 & More

ESPN has partnered with NTWRK to provide a giveaway of limited run holiday-themed sneakers. The event will take place on Dec. 21 from 5 p.m.– 6 p.m. ET and will be both in-person and virtual at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, and will include some of the season’s hottest reimagined festive kicks. As for the prizes, the sneakers included in the giveaway are the Kobe 6 Grinch x2, Kobe 8 Stained Glass, Jordan 4 Fire Red and the Jordan 11 Jubilee.

The Jordan 4 Fire Red is a classic silhouette that comes in a black, white and red colorway with all of the traditional Jordan branding. The Jordan 11 Jubilee is another signature Jordan design that comes in a black and white colorway suitable for what your holiday season throws at you. The Kobe 6 Grinch x2 sneaker has the expected Kobe aesthetic, but it comes in a bright effervescent green that is synonymous with the guy who stole Christmas. Finally, the Kobe 8 Stained Glass sneakers feature a multicolored upper that mocks the pattern of stained glass while being housed in the typically Kobe shoe style. It incorporates a green sole for the perfect amount of color contrast.

Sneakerheads and fans alike can view and win the shoes through the NTWRK app. Another option for fans to participate is to search ESPN, click on the episode title, and select the products they’re interested in winning. During the episode, the hosts will count down the 10 most memorable holiday moments of NBA history before announcing who’s receiving the coveted footwear.

Be sure to tune in to the giveaway through the NTWRK app or ESPN to take a chance at securing some of the biggest releases during the 2021 holiday season.

The Jordan 11 Jubilee sneakers being given away at the ESPN x NTWRK event. CREDIT: ESPN

The Jordan 4 Fire Red sneakers being given away at the ESPN x NTWRK event. CREDIT: ESPN

The Kobe 6 Grinch x2 sneakers being given away at the ESPN x NTWRK event. CREDIT: ESPN