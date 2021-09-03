Style, Comfort and Performance Come Together in New Running Shoe Collections From Enjoiya and Secret Celebrity Footwear Brands

The Enjoiya Group announced today two new sneaker collections from the Enjoiya and Secret Celebrity brands. The shoes debuted in spring on a limited basis, but the fall ’21 and spring ’22 collections include a larger, more curated assortment of mixed-media materials, comfort features and bold colors.

The Enjoiya Val-Venosta series features outsoles that are not only strong and high-performing, but comfortable, too. This series incorporates different style elements: metallic leathers, python snake embellishments, laser-cut perforated designs and genuine leather uppers and linings. The collections updated classic color combinations, like black on black, jet black snake with silver and wine with cream.

The three styles within the Val-Venosta series include the Val-Venosta, the Val-Gardina and the Val-Tellina. The Val-Venosta is a kaleidoscope perforated lace-up running sneaker while the Val-Gardina is a snake lace-up version and the Val-Tellina is a double gore casual sneaker. Made with Nappa leather, the sneakers are designed with comfort in mind with padded removable insoles and enhanced heel seat cushioning. The shoes from this collection range from $130 to $200 and will be available in EU sizes 36-41.

Enjoiya Val-Venosta Snake Lace-Up Running Sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Enjoiya Group

The Secret Celebrity’s lineup is more of a sporty style. The MIA runners feature a removable insole, consisting of comfort heel seats, raised arch support and toe bars. The colors from the collection include navy, gray and plum in addition to zebra and leopard prints. The sneakers’ sport outsole tread provides durability, support and flexibility that brings comfort all day long. The shoes from this collection range from $70 to $90 and are available in sizes 6-11.

Secret Celebrity Mia Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of The Enjoiya Group

“At The Enjoiya Group, we produce top quality, on-trend footwear which offer our ultimate consumer a comfortable, versatile and satisfying experience, on a daily basis,” said Enjoiya Group founder and CEO Frank Cammarata in a statement. “The sneaker category has become a dress-up and dress-down lifestyle staple. Hence, our new sneaker collections skillfully merge fashion, function and comfort.”