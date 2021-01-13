Dwyane Wade Reveals His Latest Way of Wade Signature Basketball Sneaker

Dwyane Wade stepped away from pro basketball as a player more than two years ago, however he continues to make a statement on NBA courts with current stars wearing sneakers from his Way of Wade signature basketball line, which is backed by Li-Ning.

Wade shared images of his Way of Wade 9 shoe on Instagram, his latest signature sneaker with the Chinese athletic company, that is set to hit stores soon.

“3 Brands, 3 Signature Shoes, and I wasn’t even suppose to be here…so they said,” Wade said in the caption on his Instagram post. “Well since I’m still here let’s keep going!”

Given that this is a first look at the Li-Ning Way of Wade 9, the tech behind the sneaker has yet to be announced by the brand. However, ESPN’s Nick DePaula first reported on Twitter that the silhouette comes in both high and low top constructions, and the first variation features an innovative BOA Fit dial cord lacing system, with the latter pair opting for a traditional lacing setup. Both pairs feature a zipper shroud covering the upper, a foam midsole with an exposed pocket at the midfoot and a rubber outsole. The initial offerings of the Way of Wade 9 will come in monochromatic black and white colorways.

The Li-Ning Way of Wade 9 will be appearing on the NBA courts this season through NBA star D’Angelo Russell, who inked a deal late last year to represent Wade’s Way of Wade brand moving forward.

Although the Way of Wade 9 was revealed on social media, the release info has not yet been confirmed by Wade or the brand.