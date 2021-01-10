Drew Brees Pays Homage to Baseball Legends with Custom Cleats on Game Day

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is paying homage to his favorite baseball stars.

For Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Brees sported a pair of custom cleats that feature baseball legend Ted Williams. The Saints’ Twitter account shared a series of photos of the shoes — designed by Marcus Rivero of Soles by Sir — and revealed that Williams, who played for the Boston Red Sox, is the reason Brees wears the number nine on his jersey.

The cleats, which feature a black and gold colorway, are adorned with a hand painting of Williams with the number nine at the side. At the other side, Brees highlights Ken Griffey Jr., Satchel Paige and Nolan Ryan with Rivero showcasing them in-motion alongside their jersey numbers as well. Other noticeable details about the cleats include, a white midsole and metallic gold studs.

The reason Brees wears 9️⃣ is because of Ted Williams, honored on his cleats today ⚾️ https://t.co/6nRENDl2XE pic.twitter.com/GqDEW51TRY — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2021

Rivero also showed off the cleats on his personal Instagram account, writing: “This year my brother @drewbrees wanted to honor 4 of his favorite baseball players, being that Drew grew up a multi sport player. The first up was the LEGENDARY Ted Williams of the @redsox.”

This isn’t the first time Brees has worn special cleats by Rivero. Back in 2019, the football star sported a different set that were adorned with the team’s signature phrase: “Who Dat.” The shoes were also a sweet nod to his family as they included the name of his wife Brittany Brees, and their four kids: Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.

That same year in July, Brees leaned on Rivero again for a pair of custom Supreme x Louis Vuitton cleats, which he wore at Saints training camp.