×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Drew Brees Pays Homage to Baseball Legends with Custom Cleats on Game Day

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
EXCLUSIVE: Despite no official comment, Drew Brees shows signs of injury after fist loss in nine games for the New Orleans Saints. After an eight game winning streak and loosing 20-26 to the Los Angeles Rams yesterday, New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees plays football with his sons Baylen, Bowen and Callen in Audubon Park in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, November 27, 2017. He was seen wearing compression stocking on one leg and running with a visible limp. 27 Nov 2017 Pictured: Drew Brees. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA124554_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Drew Brees at Audubon Park in New Orleans on Nov. 27, 2017.
CREDIT: MEGA

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is paying homage to his favorite baseball stars.

For Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Brees sported a pair of custom cleats that feature baseball legend Ted Williams. The Saints’ Twitter account shared a series of photos of the shoes — designed by Marcus Rivero of Soles by Sir — and revealed that Williams, who played for the Boston Red Sox, is the reason Brees wears the number nine on his jersey.

The cleats, which feature a black and gold colorway, are adorned with a hand painting of Williams with the number nine at the side. At the other side, Brees highlights Ken Griffey Jr., Satchel Paige and Nolan Ryan with Rivero showcasing them in-motion alongside their jersey numbers as well. Other noticeable details about the cleats include, a white midsole and metallic gold studs.

Rivero also showed off the cleats on his personal Instagram account, writing: “This year my brother @drewbrees wanted to honor 4 of his favorite baseball players, being that Drew grew up a multi sport player. The first up was the LEGENDARY Ted Williams of the @redsox.”

Watch on FN

This isn’t the first time Brees has worn special cleats by Rivero. Back in 2019, the football star sported a different set that were adorned with the team’s signature phrase: “Who Dat.” The shoes were also a sweet nod to his family as they included the name of his wife Brittany Brees, and their four kids: Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.

That same year in July, Brees leaned on Rivero again for a pair of custom Supreme x Louis Vuitton cleats, which he wore at Saints training camp.

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad