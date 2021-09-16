Drake’s Nike NOCTA Golf Collection Arrives Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Drake has a new apparel collection releasing soon under his new NOCTA sub-label created in partnership with Nike.

After delivering their first drop in December 2020, the Canadian rapper and the sportswear giant have a new golf-inspired apparel collection dropping before month’s end.

One of the highlights from the new capsule is the green NOCTA Golf crew neck that features various graphics on the back and sleeves, which comes with a $175 price tag. The set will also include a track jacket in white, black and white mock crew neck shirts, a water-resistant jacket, a polo shirt, a vest, water-repellant pants, a cap, and sunglasses. Each of the pieces features subtle NOCTA and Nike Swoosh branding stamped throughout the pieces.

“The NOCTA Golf collection is a testament to Drake’s admiration for the game, fueled by childhood rounds with his uncle, Stephen Sher. The collection consists of apparel and accessories that elevate traditional golf silhouettes, and adapts from course to road, in true NOCTA form. Everyone’s welcome, the Swoosh wrote for the collection’s product description.

Drake’s Nike NOCTA Golf apparel collection will be released via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike retailers on Sept. 23. The prices for the capsule range between $34 to $500.

In related Nike news, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has designed his own Air Trainer III colorway, which will release in October.

The Nike NOCTA Golf jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike NOCTA Golf crew neck. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike NOCTA Golf mock neck shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike NOCTA Golf pants. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike NOCTA Golf hat. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike