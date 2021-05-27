NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Debuts His New Adidas Signature Shoe

First, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks revealed his first-ever Adidas signature shoe this week during the NBA Playoffs. And on Wednesday night, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz debuted his latest signature look with the Three Stripes.

The star guard hit the Vivant Smart Home Arena court in Salt Lake City on Wednesday wearing the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #3 for the second opening-round game game against the Memphis Grizzlies. During warmups, he laced up a black monochromatic look with hits of white and red throughout. He also wore a mostly purple look with white, yellow and gray accents. The baller’s spider logo is on each tongue, which also features Issue #3 tags.

Adidas, through its Adidas Basketball handle on Twitter, retweeted a post from the Utah Jazz with photos of the shoe captioned “D.O.N. Issue #3s hit the court” with spiders at the beginning and end.

Although the baller wore the sneakers on the court, and Adidas retweeted images of the shoe from Mitchell’s team, the German athletic giant did not confirm release info for the D.O.N. Issue #3.

Mitchell’s current signature shoe, the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2, is available now in several colorways via Adidas.com in men’s sizing for $100. The brand also has “Venom” and “Marvel Spidey Sense” iterations available for $110.

Donovan Mitchell wearing the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #3. CREDIT: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Also this week, Young debuted his Adidas Trae Young 1 signature shoe on Sunday during Atlanta’s first opening-round matchup game against the New York Knicks. The Three Stripes confirmed in December 2020 that the baller would get a signature shoe this year.

Aside from Mitchell and Young, Adidas has a stacked roster of sponsored basketball athletes with signature shoes including Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets.