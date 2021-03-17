Donovan Mitchell a Wears Baseball-Themed Colorway of His Signature Adidas Shoe

Though he was making plays on the hardwood last night, Donovan Mitchell was drawing attention for his baseball-themed kicks.

Mitchell had 21 points and five assists last night, leading the Utah Jazz to a 117-109 victory against the Boston Celtics. During the win, the All-Star guard wore a new baseball-themed colorway of his signature shoe, the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2.

The look was white and is designed to resemble a regulation MLB baseball. Adorned with stitching reminiscent of an actual baseball on the tongue as well as the heel of the shoe, this edition of the D.O.N. Issue #2 also has Mitchell’s signature on the medial side of the sneaker. The back of the heel also features Mitchell’s name on the back along with his jersey number.

Donovan Mitchell’s baseball-themed Adidas D.O.N. Issue #2. CREDIT: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The colorway of the shoe fits Mitchell’s sports backstory. His father works as an executive for the New York Mets and Mitchell also has a background in baseball. In high school, the baller had dreams of playing professionally. A shortstop and pitcher, Mitchell suffered a broken wrist after a collision with his teammate on a pop-fly, and the injury forced him to give up on baseball to solely concentrate on basketball.

It’s unclear if this is just a player’s edition for Mitchell or if it will be released in the near future to the general public. You can buy similar iterations of the shoe today via Adidas.com for $100.