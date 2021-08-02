TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio Models Sports Bra, Shorts & Fierce Sneakers as Puma’s Latest Ambassador

Dixie D’Amelio, the social media star, has joined Puma as its latest brand ambassador. D’Amelio is in Puma’s latest campaign titled “She Moves Us,” which helps to inspire and celebrate women who find unity through fashion, community and sport.

“I am so excited to join the Puma Family,” said Dixie D’Amelio in a statement. “Sports, fashion and music are a major part of my life and who I am, so I am beyond thrilled to be working alongside a brand where all three of these things meet.”

Dixie D’Amelio for Puma. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

In 2022, D’Amelio will release her own collection for the brand across Foot Locker, Inc. brands and Puma.com.

In the new campaign, D’Amelio wears a black sports bra, shorts and matching Fierce 2 sneakers in one shot, and in another she’s seen in a cream suit with Mayze chunky white sneaker.

D’Amelio rose to stardom thanks to her buzzing personality displayed on TikTok, and she is one of the top 10 most followed creators on the video social media platform. She’s been deemed YouTube’s Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2020 and has one of the fastest-growing channels on the platform. D’Amelio has a combined number of some 90 million followers across all social media platforms and has a budding music career with a single streamed over 300 million times and a video garnering over 20 million views.

D’Amelio announced the partnership on Instagram by wearing the Fierce 2 sneakers, which are now available for purchase on Puma.com, Puma stores and select retailers worldwide.

