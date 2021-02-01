Reebok and Dime Once Again Collaborate on Shoes That Merge Skate and Basketball Culture

Reebok and Dime have collaborated once again, and just like their most recent drop, the pairing will merge the worlds of skate and basketball.

After delivering three colorways of the Kamikaze 2 Low in December, the athletic company and the Montreal-based skate brand teamed up for spring ’21 to reimagine the low-cut BB4000 silhouette, with two new iterations arriving before month’s end.

According to Reebok, this collaboration was “Designed for those who appreciate the finer things,” and features two colorways: a predominantly white look with hits of navy and another executed in brown and black. Aside from the colorways, Reebok said the looks were created both as an homage to its traditional leather uppers (the white and navy pair) and skate-functional suede (the brown and black shoe).

Additionally, Dime added its “Restoration” woven tongue label graphic to the collab, which was created as a nod to the failed restoration of the “Ecco Homo” the painting by amateur painter Cecilia Giménez, who was in her 80s, in Borja, Spain that turned into a tourist attraction.

“Tapping into Reebok’s fitness heritage and classic silhouettes was ideal for a brand like ours rooted in skateboarding,” Dime said in a statement. “The design aesthetics of the BB4000 lend themselves well to functional skateboarding footwear. This seemed like a natural evolution after our inaugural Reebok basketball campaign.”

The Dime x Reebok BB4000 for spring ’21 will release exclusively via Dime on Feb. 6, with a broader launch taking place on Feb. 12 on Reebok.com and at select retailers.

The brown and black Dime x Reebok BB4000. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heels of the brown and black Dime x Reebok BB4000. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The tongue tag of the white and blue Dime x Reebok BB4000. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Dime x Reebok BB4000 collab in white and blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok